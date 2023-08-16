Veterans Health Education Fair

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will host a Veteran Health and Education Fair that will be open to all Veterans, family members and caregivers on Friday, September 22. Come out and learn more about:

Diabetes education

Women's health

Heart health

Healthy living

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Whole Health

Telehealth

Stroke Awareness

Safe patient handling/preventing falls

Assistance with Advanced Directives

Learn how to use and AED

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for a MyHealtheVet account. For additional information, call (210) 617-5300, ext. 17090.