Veterans Health Education Fair

When:

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

1st floor, Recreation Center, room B101

Cost:

Free

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will host a Veteran Health and Education Fair that will be open to all Veterans, family members and caregivers on Friday, September 22. Come out and learn more about:

  • Diabetes education
  • Women's health
  • Heart health
  • Healthy living
  • Healthy Teaching Kitchen
  • Whole Health
  • Telehealth
  • Stroke Awareness
  • Safe patient handling/preventing falls
  • Assistance with Advanced Directives
  • Learn how to use and AED

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for a MyHealtheVet account. For additional information, call (210) 617-5300, ext. 17090.

