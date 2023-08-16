Veterans Health Education Fair
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will host a Veteran Health and Education Fair that will be open to all Veterans, family members and caregivers on Friday, September 22.
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
1st floor, Recreation Center, room B101
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will host a Veteran Health and Education Fair that will be open to all Veterans, family members and caregivers on Friday, September 22. Come out and learn more about:
- Diabetes education
- Women's health
- Heart health
- Healthy living
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen
- Whole Health
- Telehealth
- Stroke Awareness
- Safe patient handling/preventing falls
- Assistance with Advanced Directives
- Learn how to use and AED
Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for a MyHealtheVet account. For additional information, call (210) 617-5300, ext. 17090.