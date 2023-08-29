Skip to Content
Hunger Awareness Resource Event

When:

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Polytrauma Courtyard

Cost:

Free

The Social Work Service and Nutrition Food Service within the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) will be hosting a Resource Event and will include Community Partners who will discuss the services they can offer to Veterans and bring food insecure awareness as a whole. For more information, please contact Ms. Cristina Elizondo at (210) 993-3576.

