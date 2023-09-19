Suicide Prevention Community Engagement

The Suicide Prevention Program of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System is planning a Community Engagement Information Booth Event at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital on Wednesday, September 27th

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and we’re reminding Veterans everywhere that suicide is preventable and there is hope. In this effort, the Suicide Prevention Program of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is planning a Community Engagement Information Booth Event at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

Members of the Suicide Prevention team will be present to meet and greet Veterans and staff, provide lethal means safety information and cable gun-locks, along with assorted VA swag giveaways, which remind us all to think about working together to prevent suicides.