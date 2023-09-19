South Texas will operate a drive thru flu clinic for enrolled Veterans in October at South Bexar Outpatient Clinic October 3-4 and October 10-11

South Texas will operate a drive thru flu clinic for enrolled Veterans in October at South Bexar Outpatient Clinic October 3-4 and October 10-11 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

This drive thru clinic will not operate on holidays and is weather permitting.

Flu shots are now available for enrolled Veterans on a walk-in basis at any Outpatient Clinic, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

