Drive Thru Flu Clinic for Enrolled Veterans

South Texas will operate a drive thru flu clinic for enrolled Veterans in October at South Bexar Outpatient Clinic October 3-4 and October 10-11

When:

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

South Bexar County VA Clinic

Parking lot

4610 East Southcross Boulevard, Suite 100

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

South Texas will operate a drive thru flu clinic for enrolled Veterans in October at South Bexar Outpatient Clinic October 3-4 and October 10-11 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

This drive thru clinic will not operate on holidays and is weather permitting.

Flu shots are now available for enrolled Veterans on a walk-in basis at any Outpatient Clinic, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

