Drive Thru Flu Clinic for Enrolled Veterans
South Texas will operate a drive thru flu clinic for enrolled Veterans in October at South Bexar Outpatient Clinic October 3-4 and October 10-11
When:
Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Repeats
Where:
Parking lot
4610 East Southcross Boulevard, Suite 100
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
This drive thru clinic will not operate on holidays and is weather permitting.
Flu shots are now available for enrolled Veterans on a walk-in basis at any Outpatient Clinic, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
