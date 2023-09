Flu Clinic for Enrolled Veterans

Beginning October 23, flu shots will be available in the main lobby at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beginning October 23, flu shots will be available in the main lobby at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. This vaccine clinic will operate every weekday through November 9, excluding holidays.

Walk-ins are welcomed for flu shots at any Outpatient Clinic, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

