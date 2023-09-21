Kerrville Veterans Outreach Event
If you served in the United States military, come and meet with South Texas VA representatives who can assist you with questions about your healthcare needs.
When:
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Dietert Center
451 Guadalupe Street
Kerrville, TX
Cost:
Free
Free food will be offered to Veterans, as well as free blood pressure checks.
If you or a Veteran you know is not enrolled in VA health care and would like to learn more about eligibility, bring your DD 214 and ID for further assistance.