Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on November 9
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
South Park Mall
2310 SW Military Drive
Suites 304 & 305
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) cordially invites Veterans and the general public to attend the Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, located at 2310 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78224 . This new site will be located within suites 304 & 305 at the South Park Mall.