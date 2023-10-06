Skip to Content
Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on November 9

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

South Park Mall

2310 SW Military Drive

Suites 304 & 305

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) cordially invites Veterans and the general public to attend the Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, located at 2310 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78224 . This new site will be located within suites 304 & 305 at the South Park Mall.

