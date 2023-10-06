Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on November 9 When: Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: South Park Mall 2310 SW Military Drive Suites 304 & 305 San Antonio, TX Get directions on Google Maps to South Park Mall Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) cordially invites Veterans and the general public to attend the Southwest Military VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, located at 2310 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78224 . This new site will be located within suites 304 & 305 at the South Park Mall.