Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

American Legion Post 593 Outreach Event

When:

Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

326 Legion Drive West

Converse, TX

Cost:

Free

The target audience for the event is Veterans, spouses, widows, family members, and caregivers.   

Representatives from the following services will be onsite to assist with the following:

  • Enrollment/Eligibility
  • Veterans Transportation Program
  • Homeless Program 
  • Mental Health (Suicide Prevention & COMPACT Act)
  • Office of Community Care
  • Social Work Service
  • Veterans Benefits Administration – PACT Act
  • Human Resources Management Service
