American Legion Post 593 Outreach Event
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
326 Legion Drive West
Converse, TX
Cost:
Free
The target audience for the event is Veterans, spouses, widows, family members, and caregivers.
Representatives from the following services will be onsite to assist with the following:
- Enrollment/Eligibility
- Veterans Transportation Program
- Homeless Program
- Mental Health (Suicide Prevention & COMPACT Act)
- Office of Community Care
- Social Work Service
- Veterans Benefits Administration – PACT Act
- Human Resources Management Service