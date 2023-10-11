Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

2023 Texas Veterans Service Fair

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the 2023 Texas Veterans Service Fair on Saturday, October 21, 2023

When:

Sat. Oct 21, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

St. Philip’s College (Good Samaritan Center)

202 Connelly Street

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

On Saturday, October 21, 2023,  South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the 2023 Texas Veterans Service Fair hosted by Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins and St. Philip’s College Good Samaritan Veterans Outreach and Transition Center.  This is the 6th Annual Texas Veterans Service Fair & Open House in San Antonio. 

The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Philip’s College (Good Samaritan Center) located at 202 Connelly Street, San Antonio, TX 78203. 

See more events

Last updated: