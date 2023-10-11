2023 Texas Veterans Service Fair
South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the 2023 Texas Veterans Service Fair on Saturday, October 21, 2023
When:
Sat. Oct 21, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
St. Philip’s College (Good Samaritan Center)
202 Connelly Street
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the 2023 Texas Veterans Service Fair hosted by Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins and St. Philip’s College Good Samaritan Veterans Outreach and Transition Center. This is the 6th Annual Texas Veterans Service Fair & Open House in San Antonio.
The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Philip's College (Good Samaritan Center) located at 202 Connelly Street, San Antonio, TX 78203.