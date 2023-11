Join South Texas' Women Veterans Program at the next Women Veterans Focus Group on Wednesday, December 6.

Join South Texas' Women Veterans Program at the next Women Veterans Focus Group on Wednesday, December 6. This focus group's topic will be: General Healthcare Experience. South Texas wants to hear feedback from its women Veterans on their VA health care experiences.

This will be an online event via Microsoft Teams.

To RSVP, please call the Women Veterans Program Office at (210) 949-9449 Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.