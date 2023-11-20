The South Texas Veterans Health Care System's Palliative Care Social Work & Chaplain Services are hosting their annual Grief During the Holidays event. Social Workers and Chaplains will be available to provide resources for managing grief during the holidays as well as memorialize loved ones by lighting a candle, and/or painting a rock to add to the Veterans Rock Garden outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to honor them. This event is also being held at various STVHCS Outpatient clinics below:

11/29/23 at Victoria Outpatient Clinic - 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

12/4/23 at North Central Federal Clinic - 9:00 am - 11:00 am

12/4/23 at Shavano Park Clinic - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

12/5/23 at Kerrville VA - 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

12/7/23 at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

12/11/23 at North Bexar Outpatient Clinic - 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

12/11/23 at South Bexar Outpatient Clinic - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

12/14/23 at Northwest Clinic - 9:00 am - 11:00am