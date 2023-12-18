Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group
Veterans are invited to join the Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday, December 21
When:
Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Recreation Center, 1st Floor, room B101
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to join the Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday, December 21 at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Recreation Center, room B101.
Topic: Making a treatment book & Enjoy the fellowship
RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/232785568590168