Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group

Veterans are invited to join the Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday, December 21

When:

Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Recreation Center, 1st Floor, room B101

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Topic: Making a treatment book & Enjoy the fellowship

RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/232785568590168 

 

