Job Fair: Kerrville VA Medical Center
When:
Sat. Jan 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Auditorium
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting a job fair for available positions at the Kerrville VA Medical Center on Saturday, January 27. This job fair will be held at the Kerrville VA Medical Center's Auditorium.
Interviews and selections will be made on site for:
- Housekeeping Aids
- Laundry Workers
- Nursing Assistants
- Registered Nurses
- Vocational Nurses
Required documents:
- Updated resume/CV
- Unofficial college transcript
- Copies of certifications
- DD-214 (if applicable)
- VA Disability Award Letter (if applicable)
**U.S. citizenship required
Veterans, their family members, the general public, and current employees are encouraged to attend. For additional questions, contact Human Resources at (210) 279-1782.
Applications will be accepted for other available positions at Kerrville VA Medical Center. Qualified applicants will be contacted after this job fair concludes for an interview.