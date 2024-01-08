Job Fair: Kerrville VA Medical Center

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting a job fair for available positions at the Kerrville VA Medical Center on Saturday, January 27.

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting a job fair for available positions at the Kerrville VA Medical Center on Saturday, January 27. This job fair will be held at the Kerrville VA Medical Center's Auditorium.

Interviews and selections will be made on site for:

Housekeeping Aids

Laundry Workers

Nursing Assistants

Registered Nurses

Vocational Nurses

Required documents:

Updated resume/CV

Unofficial college transcript

Copies of certifications

DD-214 (if applicable)

VA Disability Award Letter (if applicable)

**U.S. citizenship required

Veterans, their family members, the general public, and current employees are encouraged to attend. For additional questions, contact Human Resources at (210) 279-1782.

Applications will be accepted for other available positions at Kerrville VA Medical Center. Qualified applicants will be contacted after this job fair concludes for an interview.