Ask-A-Lawyer: Legal Help for Veterans
When:
Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
5th Floor, room 522
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX
Cost:
Free
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's Veterans Advocacy Project will host a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs, including:
- housing evictions
- HUD-VASH
- Social Security
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- SNAP/food stamps
- Medicaid
- VA benefits
- Wills & probate
- Advance Directives
- and more
This clinic will occur on the third Thursday of every other month: January 18, March 21, and May 16.
Veterans in Kerrville can find additional information or get help in applying for services by calling (210) 212-3740.See more events