Ask-A-Lawyer: Legal Help for Veterans

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's Veterans Advocacy Project will host a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's Veterans Advocacy Project will host a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs, including:

housing evictions

HUD-VASH

Social Security

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

SNAP/food stamps

Medicaid

VA benefits

Wills & probate

Advance Directives

and more

This clinic will occur on the third Thursday of every other month: January 18, March 21, and May 16.

Veterans in Kerrville can find additional information or get help in applying for services by calling (210) 212-3740.