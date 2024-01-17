Skip to Content

Ask-A-Lawyer: Legal Help for Veterans

When:

Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Kerrville VA Medical Center

5th Floor, room 522

3600 Memorial Boulevard

Kerrville, TX

Cost:

Free

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's Veterans Advocacy Project will host a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs, including:

  • housing evictions
  • HUD-VASH
  • Social Security
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • SNAP/food stamps
  • Medicaid
  • VA benefits
  • Wills & probate
  • Advance Directives
  • and more

This clinic will occur on the third Thursday of every other month: January 18, March 21, and May 16. 

Veterans in Kerrville can find additional information or get help in applying for services by calling (210) 212-3740.

