Are you a woman or have any women in your life?

Did you know the greatest threat to women's health is cardiovascular disease?

The American Heart Association initiative "Go Red" is focused on spreading awareness and sharing resources and tools to promote women's heart health. We at South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS), are dedicated to supporting our women Veteran's health.



Join us Friday, February 2, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. CST, for South Texas VA's 'Empower for a Healthy Heart' virtual event! This event will include a cooking demonstration, heart healthy recipes, resources, and tools to promote heart health. This event welcomes all Veterans, their families, caregivers, and local communities!

Unable to utilize WebEx? Dial in at the telephone number and access code listed below:

Telephone number: 1-404-397-1596

Meeting Number (access code): 27662 660 3721

Meeting password: kT4kfp7K4m@