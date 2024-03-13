Val Verde Health and Welfare Event

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is participating in a Veterans Health and Welfare Event hosted by the Val Verde County Service Office. Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to participate and learn more about services available to them in the community and through VA.

The event is taking place at the Del Rio Civic Center located at 1915 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, Texas 78840.

Veterans interested in enrolling for VA health care are encouraged to bring their DD214 and ID.