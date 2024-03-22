Fisher House II Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites you to the dedication of the South Texas VA Fisher House II on Friday, April 5
When:
Fri. Apr 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
South Texas VA Fisher House
7485 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites you to the dedication of the South Texas VA Fisher House II on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
Fisher House is located at 7485 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Dress: Business Attire
Dedication parking will be available at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. Please follow event signage to parking.