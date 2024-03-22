Skip to Content

Fisher House II Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When:

Fri. Apr 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

South Texas VA Fisher House

7485 Wurzbach Road

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Rsvp

South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites you to the dedication of the South Texas VA Fisher House II on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Fisher House is located at 7485 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229.

Dress: Business Attire

Dedication parking will be available at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. Please follow event signage to parking. 

