PACT Act Section 103 Outreach Event - Uvalde, TX When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Tomas Valle American Legion - Post 479 583 W. Main Street Uvalde, TX





Veterans, family members, and survivors, are encouraged to join South Texas VA in collaboration with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and apply for PACT Act- related benefits!

Under the PACT Act, Veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards during military service, were assigned to certain duty stations in Southwest Asia or parts of Africa or deployed in support of certain operations after 9/11 were supposed to become eligible for VA care – in increments – between 2024 and 2032.

On March 5, 2024, VA eliminated the phased-in approach – meaning that many Veterans will become eligible for VA care sooner.

Under this authority, eligible Veterans can receive hospital care (including mental health services and counseling), medical services, and nursing home care through VA and will be assigned to Priority Group 6, unless eligible for assignment to a higher Priority Group.