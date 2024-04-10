Skip to Content

Kerrville VA Medical Center Centennial Ceremony

Historical photos of Kerrville VA Medical Center, black and white and sepia

South Texas celebrates Kerrville VA Medical Center's 100th birthday and its dedication for caring for Veterans in the Kerrville community and surrounding areas.

When:

Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Front building entrance

3600 Memorial Boulevard

Kerrville, TX

Cost:

Free

South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites all Veterans, their loved ones, community members and VA employees to the Kerrville VA Medical Center Centennial Ceremony.

Parking will be available by accessing the main entrance of the Kerrville VA Medical Center. Please follow directions provided by VA Police.

