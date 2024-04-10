South Texas celebrates Kerrville VA Medical Center's 100th birthday and its dedication for caring for Veterans in the Kerrville community and surrounding areas.

When: Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Front building entrance 3600 Memorial Boulevard Kerrville, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Kerrville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites all Veterans, their loved ones, community members and VA employees to the Kerrville VA Medical Center Centennial Ceremony.

Parking will be available by accessing the main entrance of the Kerrville VA Medical Center. Please follow directions provided by VA Police.