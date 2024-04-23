Vets, Drugs, & Rock N' Recovery VA Community Mental Health & Wellness Summit
When:
Tue. May 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
First and Second Floor
9939 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Please register to tune in to the Virtual Summit
Join South Texas Veterans Health Care System for a two-part event highlighting resources, treatment options, and other insights around Veteran substance use and recovery. The summit is open to all, including Veterans, family members, service providers, and other community partners.