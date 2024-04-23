Vets, Drugs, & Rock N' Recovery VA Community Mental Health & Wellness Summit

When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: First and Second Floor 9939 State Highway 151 San Antonio, TX Get directions on Google Maps to North West San Antonio VA Clinic Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Please register to tune in to the Virtual Summit

Join South Texas Veterans Health Care System for a two-part event highlighting resources, treatment options, and other insights around Veteran substance use and recovery. The summit is open to all, including Veterans, family members, service providers, and other community partners.