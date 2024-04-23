Skip to Content

Vets, Drugs, & Rock N' Recovery VA Community Mental Health & Wellness Summit

flyer

When:

Tue. May 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

First and Second Floor

9939 State Highway 151

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Please register to tune in to the Virtual Summit 

Join South Texas Veterans Health Care System for a two-part event highlighting resources, treatment options, and other insights around Veteran substance use and recovery. The summit is open to all, including Veterans, family members, service providers, and other community partners. 

Last updated: