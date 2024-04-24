Skip to Content

Veteran Health Education Fair

A white poster with an hexagon shape of a table of food in glass containers

Come out to the Kerrville VA Medical Center and join South Texas VA at the next Veteran Health Education Fair!

When:

Fri. May 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Auditorium

3600 Memorial Boulevard

Kerrville, TX

Cost:

Free

Come out to the Kerrville VA Medical Center and join South Texas VA at the next Veteran Health Education Fair!

Veterans and their loved ones can visit with various VA services and programs such as Home Telehealth, MyHealtheVet, Women's Health, Cardiology, Patient Advocacy and more.

This fair will be held in the Auditorium at Kerrville VA Medical Center.

Last updated: