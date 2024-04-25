Research Fair at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
Come out and learn about the research and discoveries being made at VA
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:35 pm CT
Where:
Polytrauma Courtyard
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Building Community Through Research
In recognition of VA Research Week, South Texas Veterans Health Care System's Research Service will host a Research Fair on Wednesday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital's Polytrauma Courtyard.
This fair is open to all Veterans, their family members, caregivers and VA employees. Come out and learn about the research and discoveries being made at VA and stay for food, games & prizes.
Several VA services and programs will be available at booths with information, including:
- Whole Health
- Foundation for Advancing Veterans' Health Research (FAVHR)
- Bartter Clinical Research Unit (BCRU)
- Million Veteran Program
Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center