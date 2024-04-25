Skip to Content

Research Fair at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Blue background with white text, Building Community Through Research, VA Research Week 2024

Come out and learn about the research and discoveries being made at VA

When:

Wed. May 15, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:35 pm CT

Where:

Polytrauma Courtyard

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Building Community Through Research

In recognition of VA Research Week, South Texas Veterans Health Care System's Research Service will host a Research Fair on Wednesday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital's Polytrauma Courtyard.

This fair is open to all Veterans, their family members, caregivers and VA employees. Come out and learn about the research and discoveries being made at VA and stay for food, games & prizes.

Several VA services and programs will be available at booths with information, including: 

  • Whole Health
  • Foundation for Advancing Veterans' Health Research (FAVHR)
  • Bartter Clinical Research Unit (BCRU)
  • Million Veteran Program

  • Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center

     

