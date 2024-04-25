Research Fair at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Come out and learn about the research and discoveries being made at VA

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:35 pm CT Where: Polytrauma Courtyard 7400 Merton Minter Boulevard San Antonio, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





Building Community Through Research

In recognition of VA Research Week, South Texas Veterans Health Care System's Research Service will host a Research Fair on Wednesday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital's Polytrauma Courtyard.

This fair is open to all Veterans, their family members, caregivers and VA employees. Come out and learn about the research and discoveries being made at VA and stay for food, games & prizes.

Several VA services and programs will be available at booths with information, including: