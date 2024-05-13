Advance Directive Fair

Having an Advance Directive is an important part of managing your health care.

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 1st Floor, Welcome Center 7400 Merton Minter Boulevard San Antonio, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





Having an Advance Directive is an important part of managing your health care. This process discusses health care preferences and allows you to designate a Medical Power of Attorney to make decisions about your health care should you be unable to.



All enrolled Veterans are encouraged to join the South Texas VA Ethics Program on Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Welcome Center. South Texas staff will be onsite to assist in completing Advance Directives.