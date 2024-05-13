Research Week Digital Presentations
Our research enables us to connect Veterans with the soonest and best care, supporting their whole health and providing a health system of the highest reliability.
When:
Mon. May 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This week, South Texas VA celebrates Research Week and this year’s theme, Building Community through Research. VA Research has had a significant impact in how the VA advances its mission of caring for those who have served in our Nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors for nearly a century.
All those interested in participating in virtual presentations are invited to join South Texas VA today, May 13 via Webex with password Research2024#.
Topics will include:
- Foundation for Advancing Veterans Health Research
- Understanding Bone Cell Behavior to Improve Aging Bone Health
- Rehabilitation Research Program