Veteran Flu Clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.

When: Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Repeats
Where: Main Lobby
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost: Free





Beginning Wednesday, September 4, flu shots for enrolled Veterans and active CHAMPVA patients will be available in the main lobby at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. This vaccination clinic will operate every weekday through October 4, excluding holidays.

Beginning October 8 through November 7, flu shots will be available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the main lobby at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702. Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

