Veteran Flu Clinic at Kerrville VA Medical Center

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the Kerrville VA Medical Center in the Veterans Canteen Service, located in the Basement level, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Veterans may also visit their Patient Aligned Care Team Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702. Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

