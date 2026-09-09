Caregiver support
South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Maribel Jiminez
Caregiver Support Supervisor
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Rebecca Voelker
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Elizabeth Gould
Caregiver Support Supervisor
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Stella Cruickshank
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Care we provide at South Texas Veterans Health Care System
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a South Texas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the South Texas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274