Caregiver support

VA South Texas health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Tamara Alms-Chapa

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-9278

Juan Prado

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-617-5113

Email: Juan.Prado1@va.gov

Meg Smith

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-617-5300, ext. 18077

Email: Megan.Smith@va.gov

Beth Gould

Rapid Response Coordinator

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-897-9036

Alisa Hartfield-Cordero

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-9278

Email: Alisa.Hartfield-Cordero@va.gov

Care we provide at VA South Texas health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA South Texas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the South Texas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

