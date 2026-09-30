Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, South Texas Veterans Health Care System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with Homeless Veteran Care staff
Joyce Hernandez-Kelley
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program Manager
VA South Texas health care
Lamar Elliott
HUD VASH Program Manager
VA South Texas health care
Email: Lamar.Elliott@va.gov
Care we provide at South Texas Veterans Health Care System
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a South Texas Veterans Health Care System homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care