Mental health care
South Texas Veterans Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care.
COMPACT Act
Veterans in acute suicidal crisis can go to a VA or community health care facility to receive free emergency health care – including ambulance transportation costs – and be eligible for inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work. Visit the COMPACT Act webpage to learn more.
Care we provide at South Texas Veterans Health Care System
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Medication management
- Therapy
- Treatments for PTSD, mood and anxiety disorders, insomnia, chronic pain, eating disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder, psychosis, and more
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Connect with care
Below is some information about how to get started with mental health care at South Texas Veterans Health Care System:
The first step is to enroll at South Texas Veterans Health Care System, if not already done. Enrollment is available at these locations or by phone at 210-949-3981:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital - Welcome Center
7400 Merton Minter Blvd
San Antonio, Texas 78229
San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center
9939 State Highway 151
San Antonio, Texas 78251
- Kerrville VA Medical Center
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, Texas 78028
Once enrolled, most Veterans can request a referral to mental health through Primary Care.
- If not yet assigned a Primary Care Provider (PCP), call 210-949-3981 to get a first appointment.
- If established with a PCP, call 210-617-5300 to schedule an appointment or to submit a phone message asking for a mental health referral. Another option is to send a My HealtheVet secure message requesting a mental health referral.
- To learn more about what to expect when asking your PCP about mental health care, check out this video: https://youtu.be/1WajtUw25lA
- If waiting for an upcoming PCP appointment is not possible, brief walk-in appointments are available at the 1E clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital or any VA mental health clinic. These are offered Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (except holidays) and can help Veterans get set-up for future care.
Check out this video and brochure for more information about same day mental health services: https://youtu.be/LKD5a1gv0fQ
- Some Veterans are also eligible for mental health services through local Vet Centers, which are readjustment counseling centers that are part of the VA but separate from VA Medical Centers. They offer therapy services for eligible Veterans, especially those who served in combat zones or experienced military sexual trauma. Learn more about eligibility, services, and the two San Antonio locations here: https://vetcenter.va.gov/
- Finally, know that anytime, and especially after hours, Veterans and those concerned about a Veteran can always call the Veteran’s Crisis Line at 988, press 1 or come to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Emergency Department.
- For more information on what to expect when seeking emergency mental health care at South Texas Veterans Health Care System, watch this video:
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.