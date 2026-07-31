Connect with care

Below is some information about how to get started with mental health care at South Texas Veterans Health Care System:

The first step is to enroll at South Texas Veterans Health Care System, if not already done. Enrollment is available at these locations or by phone at 210-949-3981:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital - Welcome Center 7400 Merton Minter Blvd San Antonio, Texas 78229

San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center 9939 State Highway 151

San Antonio, Texas 78251

Kerrville VA Medical Center

3600 Memorial Boulevard

Kerrville, Texas 78028

Once enrolled, most Veterans can request a referral to mental health through Primary Care.

If not yet assigned a Primary Care Provider (PCP), call 210-949-3981 to get a first appointment.

If established with a PCP, call 210-617-5300 to schedule an appointment or to submit a phone message asking for a mental health referral. Another option is to send a My HealtheVet secure message requesting a mental health referral.

To learn more about what to expect when asking your PCP about mental health care, check out this video: https://youtu.be/1WajtUw25lA

If waiting for an upcoming PCP appointment is not possible, brief walk-in appointments are available at the 1E clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital or any VA mental health clinic. These are offered Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (except holidays) and can help Veterans get set-up for future care.

Check out this video and brochure for more information about same day mental health services: https://youtu.be/LKD5a1gv0fQ