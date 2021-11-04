Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA South Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
David Caudill
Supervisor, Patient Advocate Office
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Mary Rodriguez
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Darnetta Brown
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Tony L. Webber
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Christopher Regalado
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Quinn Brown
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Mary Garza
Kerrville VA Medical Center Patient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 830-792-2494
Care we provide at VA South Texas health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights