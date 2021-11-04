 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA South Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

David_Caudill

David Caudill

Supervisor, Patient Advocate Office

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Mary_Rodriguez

Mary Rodriguez

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Darnetta Brown

Darnetta Brown

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Tony_L_Webber

Tony L. Webber

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Christopher Regalado

Christopher Regalado

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Quinn_Brown

Quinn Brown

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Patient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Mary Garza

Mary Garza

Kerrville VA Medical Center Patient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 830-792-2494

Care we provide at VA South Texas health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: