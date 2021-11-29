 Skip to Content

Returning service member care

VA South Texas health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Martha Bustamante, LCSW-S, BCD, CCM

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: (210) 875-6326

Alethea Gee, LCSW

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: (726) 300-4582

Demitri Haney, LCSW, LCDC

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: (210) 385-9052

LaShonda Hollins, LCSW

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: (210) 992-3601

David Pickert, LCSW

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: (210) 857-7486

Care we provide at VA South Texas health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Donna Stribling, LCSW

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: (210) 324-7758

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in San Antonio provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Last updated: