Returning service member care
VA South Texas health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Martha Bustamante, LCSW-S, BCD, CCM
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: (210) 875-6326
Alethea Gee, LCSW
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: (726) 300-4582
Demitri Haney, LCSW, LCDC
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: (210) 385-9052
LaShonda Hollins, LCSW
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: (210) 992-3601
David Pickert, LCSW
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: (210) 857-7486
Care we provide at VA South Texas health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Donna Stribling, LCSW
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: (210) 324-7758
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in San Antonio provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.