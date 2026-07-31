Women Veterans Program
South Texas Veterans Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Primary Care
- General care includes health evaluation and counseling, disease prevention, nutrition counseling, weight control, smoking cessation, and substance abuse counseling and treatment as well as primary care, such as cervical cancer screens (Pap smears), breast cancer screens (mammograms), birth control, preconception counseling, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, menopausal support (hormone replacement therapy).
- Mental health includes evaluation and assistance for issues such as depression, mood, and anxiety disorders; intimate partner and domestic violence; sexual trauma; elder abuse or neglect; parenting and anger management; marital, caregiver, or family-related stress; and post-deployment adjustment or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST). Women-and men as well-may experience repeated sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service. Special services are available to women who have experienced MST. VA provides free, confidential counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. More information is available about MST from the national Women Veterans Health Care program and the VHA Office of Mental Health.
Specialty Care
- Management and screening of chronic conditions includes heart disease, diabetes, cancer, glandular disorders, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia as well as sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis. Reproductive health care includes maternity care, infertility evaluation and limited treatment; sexual problems, tubal ligation, urinary incontinence, and others.
- Rehabilitation, homebound, and long-term care. VA referrals are given to those in need of rehabilitation therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, exercise therapy, recreational therapy, and vocational therapy. Homebound and long-term care services are available as well, limited to those meeting specific requirements.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Veronica Schmitt , MSN, RN, CNML, CRRN, CEN
Assistant Women Veterans Program Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Nourdjihane Adams , MD
Women's Health Medical Director
VA South Texas health care
Kendra Emamali MBA, BSN, RN
Maternity Care Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Email: vhastxmaternitycare@va.gov
Michelle McKee BSN, RN
Maternity Care Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Email: vhastxmaternitycare@va.gov
Joanna Moreno BSN, RN, RNC-OB
Maternity Care Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Email: vhastxmaternitycare@va.gov
Sheila Hughes BSN, RN
Fertility Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA South Texas health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Women Veterans Comprehensive Primary Care
- Wellness and Healthy Living
- Maternity Care Coordination and Services
- Reproductive Health Care
- Family Planning
- Birth Control
- Menopause Care
- Pap Smears
- Mammography
- Bone Density Testing
- Psychological Services
- Psychiatric Services
- Gynecological Services
- Social Work Services
- Emergency Care
- Long-Term Care Services and Support Care
- Residential Care