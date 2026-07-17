The Kerrville VA Medical Center is currently undergoing Phase III of the parking lot pavement project.

The current parking lot for patients, caregivers, and visitors will be closed.

The temporary entrance and exit into the VA Medical Center will be from the back gate off of Veterans Memorial Highway. For your safety, detour signage around the construction will be placed.

The temporary parking for patients, caregivers, and visitors will be to the immediate right as you enter through the back gate. Due to the extra distance from the new parking area, shuttles will be available Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We currently have a limited number of registered volunteers to assist with the shuttle service and we’re asking for your patience. Veterans with appointments are encouraged to allow sufficient time for parking and shuttling to and from your vehicle.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) is currently accepting applications for volunteers to assist with the shuttle service. For registration and volunteer opportunities, please contact the CDCE Office by emailing STXVOLSVC@va.gov or by calling .

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.