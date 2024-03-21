COMPACT Act

If you are a Veteran in crisis, VA is here for you and wants to encourage you to seek care. We at VA want all Veterans and former service members to know that they can get the emergency suicide care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are AND may be eligible for these service at no cost.

Contact South Texas VA at , Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, or visiting Emergency Medical Care - Community Care (va.gov) to learn more.