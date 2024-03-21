COMPACT Act
Veterans in acute suicidal crisis can go to a VA or community health care facility to receive free emergency health care – including ambulance transportation costs – and be eligible for inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work. This change was made possible by the Veterans COMPACT Act of 2020.
If you are a Veteran in crisis, VA is here for you and wants to encourage you to seek care. We at VA want all Veterans and former service members to know that they can get the emergency suicide care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are AND may be eligible for these service at no cost.
South Texas VA
Eligibility
Eligible individuals in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or any community health care facility for emergency health care and VA will pay for it – including transportation costs, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work.
Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:
- Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than
dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Locating a VA Facility
Veterans can locate the closest VA medical facility by viewing South Texas' locations or utilizing the VA Facility Locator.
Billing from Community Care
If a Veteran receives a bill for community care after receiving emergency care during or after a suicidal crisis that they believe should be covered by VA, the Veteran should contact the VA customer service center as soon as possible.