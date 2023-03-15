With donor support from South Texans, the Fisher House Foundation constructed the VA Fisher House and gifted it to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on March 28, 2013. This 13,400-square foot comfort home is professionally furnished, decorated, and is able to accommodate 16 families. Each Veteran’s family is allowed one private guest suite with a private bathroom and may have up to 4 persons in each room. Families share a large communal fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, spacious dining room, family room with a large flat screen television, and an outdoor patio with pergola, gazebo, and covered outdoor pavilion with kitchen. Children under the age of 18 are permitted to stay at the Fisher House with their parent or guardian.

2nd VA Fisher House

The Fisher House Foundation and STVHCS will break ground for a second Fisher House in 2023. This house will add 16 additional rooms and is expected to be completed in 2024. Total STVHCS Fisher House capacity will be 32 rooms.