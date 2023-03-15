Fisher House
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) Fisher House in San Antonio, Texas, is a beautiful “home away from home" and provides high quality temporary lodging for families of Veterans receiving inpatient care (medical crisis) at STVHCS. The Fisher House provides cost free accommodations so Veterans families/caregivers who live 50 miles or further from the medical center can be close to their hospitalized loved ones during a medical crisis. A family’s love is always the best medicine. When a loved one is injured or ill, the Fisher House unites families and relieves the financial and emotional strain of being away from home.
With donor support from South Texans, the Fisher House Foundation constructed the VA Fisher House and gifted it to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on March 28, 2013. This 13,400-square foot comfort home is professionally furnished, decorated, and is able to accommodate 16 families. Each Veteran’s family is allowed one private guest suite with a private bathroom and may have up to 4 persons in each room. Families share a large communal fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, spacious dining room, family room with a large flat screen television, and an outdoor patio with pergola, gazebo, and covered outdoor pavilion with kitchen. Children under the age of 18 are permitted to stay at the Fisher House with their parent or guardian.
2nd VA Fisher House
The Fisher House Foundation and STVHCS will break ground for a second Fisher House in 2023. This house will add 16 additional rooms and is expected to be completed in 2024. Total STVHCS Fisher House capacity will be 32 rooms.
Families must be referred by their Veterans’ VA health care team
Fisher House referrals cannot be made by Fisher House staff. To request accommodations for Fisher House lodging, please contact the Veteran's assigned Social Worker to request a referral. Social workers submit Fisher House referrals by conducting a screening interview using the eligibility criteria in the Fisher House consult menu. If you do not have an assigned social worker, your provider (primary care physician or nurse practitioner) is able to make the referral as well.
To contact the assigned social worker, provider, or nurse practitioner, call the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at 210-949-9702.
Referrals do not guarantee a reservation
All referrals to the Fisher House should be done in advance. Rooms are assigned on a first come, first served, space available basis. Referrals are based on eligibility criteria being met and room availability. Fisher House staff cannot confirm availability with guests until 24-48 hours prior to the check-in date. The Fisher House is for lodging only and is not a permanent residence, treatment facility, hospice, or counseling center.
Eligibility requirements
- Have a loved one receiving inpatient care provided by South Texas Veterans Health Care System
- Live 50 miles or more away from the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
- Are actively engaged in the hospitalized Veteran's treatment plan and provide daily ongoing bedside support during the episode of care
- Are medically stable and able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting
- The guest must have a permanent address
- Are willing to abide by all house guidelines and regulations
Restrictions
- The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on campus, including in or around the Fisher House
- Firearms and/or weapons, and alcohol and/or illicit drugs are not permitted
- Pets are not permitted. Only certified and specifically tasked service animals are allowed in the Fisher House. The service animal must belong to the registered guest and requires approval prior to check-in
- No food or drink items are permitted outside of the kitchen and dining room with the exception of water
- No additional guests are permitted in the rooms without prior approval
Volunteers and community support needed
The Fisher House relies on volunteers, donors and community support to maintain the home, enhance daily operation and program expansion. There are many ways for individuals or groups to volunteer and help our Veteran and military families.
Support the South Texas Fisher House
You can be a part of the Fisher House mission. Fisher House depends on donations from individuals and groups to support its programs. Funds will be used to support the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House as well as to enhance the stay of Fisher House guests. Fisher House will continue to have one-time needs and on-going needs to support our guests—from pantry items, freezer foods, individual snacks, coffee supplies, bottled water to laundry products and other kitchen essentials. Every donation helps make the Fisher House a home for our Veteran’s families.
To learn more about Fisher House, volunteer opportunities, request our wish list, or make a tax-deductible donation to the South Texas Fisher House, please contact the Fisher House Manager at 210-617-5542.
Checks can be mailed to the address below and made payable to STVHCS Fisher House. In Memo of check, please write: GPF 7053.
South Texas Veterans Health Care System Fisher House
7485 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78229