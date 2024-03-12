Outreach Events
The Office of Public Affairs supports the community with outreach events
The Office of Public Affairs supports the community with outreach events. Veterans Service Organizations, members of Congress, local and state officials, Department of Defense, and civic organizations may send a request to STVHCSMarketing@va.gov.
Please provide the following when requesting VA services to participate in outreach events:
- Date
- Time
- Location
- Contact for a VA staff member to contact you and coordinate the event