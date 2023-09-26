Skip to Content
Shuttle Schedules

South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers shuttle services from Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to other sites of care. Click to open the following links to review each schedule that operates Monday - Friday.

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center

Click to view the shuttle schedule for Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center (PDF)

Kerrville VA Medical Center to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

**Please note that two shuttle rides occur at every time slot, with one traveling from each facility listed.

Click to view the shuttle schedule for Kerrville VA Medical Center to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital (PDF)

GI Forum/Haven for Hope - Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Click to view the shuttle schedule for GI Forum/Haven for Hope to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital (PDF)

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital - Data Point 

Click to view the shuttle schedule for Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to Data Point (PDF)

