Shuttle Schedules
South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers shuttle services from Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to other sites of care. Click to open the following links to review each schedule that operates Monday - Friday.
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center
Kerrville VA Medical Center to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
**Please note that two shuttle rides occur at every time slot, with one traveling from each facility listed.