John Mendoza

In this capacity, he is charged with the overall responsibility and oversight of the $170 million dollar budget within Care in The Community (CITC) Program. He also has responsibility for the Group Practice Management (GPM) and Referral Coordination Team (RCT) for the system. In addition, he has responsibility for both Veteran and Employee experience.

Prior to joining STVHCS, Mr. Mendoza served as the Deputy Network Director for the former VA Northwest Health Network (VISN 20) in which he had a role as the strategic partner, leader, and technical resources expert managing operations under the Network Director for eight VA Health Care Systems, 44 CBOC’s serving approximately 293,590 unique Veterans across 135 counties. During his tenure as Deputy Network Director, his accomplishments included serving as the VISN Executive Sponsor for the Cerner EHR deployment in the former VISN 20. Previously, Mr. Mendoza also served as Medical Center Director for the El Paso VA Health Care System from 2012 – 2014 and Associate Director, Sacramento Valley Division, VA Northern California Health Care System from 2006 – 2012. From 1998 – 2006, Mr. Mendoza served as the Director and Deputy Director for Business Office/Medical Administration Service for STVHCS responsible for ambulatory care and processing, Eligibility, Fee Basis, Health Information Management System, Coding, and Revenue Office.

Mr. Mendoza holds a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from University of Texas at San Antonio. He is a graduate of the VA Executive Career Field Program and was both a Hospital Administration Resident at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and a Medical Administration Service Trainee at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital.