Dr. Julianne Flynn oversees one of the largest areas in the VA healthcare system, including healthcare services for more than 142,000 enrolled Veterans.

An operating budget of $1.6 billion, and 5,800 employees, Dr. Flynn’s effective date was January 1, 2023.

Dr. Flynn has held key leadership positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs having served as Acting Deputy Assistant Under Secretary for Health (DAUSH) for Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC), Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Office of Community Care (OCC), Acting DAUSH for OCC, and a Special Advisor to the AUSH for OCC where she managed more than 7,000 OCC staff. In these roles, Dr. Flynn has been responsible for numerous critical, nationwide projects and transitions as a part of VHA’s journey to integrate care access, allowing Veterans to receive the soonest and best care possible. Before moving into OCC and IVC, she served as the South Texas Veterans Health Care System Chief of Staff. Prior to her appointment, Dr. Flynn had been detailed as the role of Special Advisor to the Under Secretary for Health Office for IVC since November 2022.

Dr. Flynn is board certified in Internal Medicine and Psychiatry and the Associate Dean for Veterans Affairs with University of Texas Health San Antonio Medical School. She serves on several leadership committees at South Texas Veterans Health Care System and is an active member of the American College of Physicians and the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Flynn, a retired Air Force colonel, served as the U.S. Air Force Reserve Medical Augmentee to the Deputy Director of Medical Operations/Research, squadron commander for the 433rd Aeromedical Squadron, and Deputy Residency Training Director for University of Texas Health San Antonio/San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium. She deployed as a Critical Care Air Transport physician and was assigned in Baghdad, Iraq, as the Chief of Emergency Services at the 447th Expeditionary Medical Support, or EMEDS, a modular and scalable tent-based combatant commander capability providing versatility and agile combat support that can also be used for humanitarian assistance.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, and a medical degree from University of Chicago, Chicago, llinois, and completed a combined Internal Medicine/ Psychiatry residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.