Work with us

STVHCS Nursing Careers

A nursing career within STVHCS will allow you to practice to the fullest extent of your education and experience. Our nurses partner with Veterans, families, and collaborative healthcare teams to provide safe and quality care in both inpatient and outpatient settings. STVHCS offers nurses a wide range of practice settings with opportunities for frontline nurses, educators, researchers, and administrators. We value and support career development and advancement through formal structures and programs.

We pride ourselves on implementing the principles of High Reliability Organizations which is foundational to our mission. High Reliability pillars such as leadership commitment, culture of safety, and continuous process improvement are instilled throughout our organization. In March 2019, the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital became the first VA facility in Texas to achieve the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Pathway to Excellence designation. This designation reflects our positive work environment and commitment to nursing excellence which is demonstrated through shared governance and nurse empowerment aimed at being the Best Place to Work for our Nurses. And in 2024, STVHCS received its second Pathway to Excellence designation.

We are always hiring Registered Nurses, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Health Care Technicians. View our vacancy announcements and start the online application at: USAJobs.gov.

You can also submit your resume directly to the Nurse Recruiters to be referred/considered for other future job opportunities. Please email your resume*, position/job interests, and shift preference to VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov

*Make sure to include and date all your education, experience, credentials, achievements, and list three references along with their contact information on your resume.

For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiters at VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov

Contact us:

Nurse Recruiters

South Texas Veterans Health Care System

7400 Merton Minter Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78229

210-365-6083 or 210-274-8243