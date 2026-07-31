Work with us
At South Texas Veterans Health Care System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Kerrville VA Medical Center, and elsewhere in the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.
Physicians
Providing the best care possible to our Veterans and heroes is our greatest priority. We take the time to select the brightest stars, ensuring that our team is comprised of the most talented and dedicated professionals. Whether you’re an exceptional Primary Care Provider or a specialist with a focused expertise, we want the best to offer the best to those who have given their best.
Come shine bright with us at South Texas Veterans Health Care System and begin your career of a lifetime. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of our Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Join our dedicated and compassionate team and help us continue to deliver excellence in care.
Craig Rickaway , MHA, MBA
Physician/Provider Recruiter
VA South Texas health care
Phone:
Email: Craig.Rickaway@va.gov
VA cell:
For a Comprehensive List of all of Our Openings:
Please visit our USAJOBS site by clicking here.
If your specialty is not listed or if you have questions please reach out to craig.rickaway@va.gov.
STVHCS Nursing Careers
A nursing career within STVHCS will allow you to practice to the fullest extent of your education and experience. Our nurses partner with Veterans, families, and collaborative healthcare teams to provide safe and quality care in both inpatient and outpatient settings. STVHCS offers nurses a wide range of practice settings with opportunities for frontline nurses, educators, researchers, and administrators. We value and support career development and advancement through formal structures and programs.
We pride ourselves on implementing the principles of High Reliability Organizations which is foundational to our mission. High Reliability pillars such as leadership commitment, culture of safety, and continuous process improvement are instilled throughout our organization. In March 2019, the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital became the first VA facility in Texas to achieve the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Pathway to Excellence designation. This designation reflects our positive work environment and commitment to nursing excellence which is demonstrated through shared governance and nurse empowerment aimed at being the Best Place to Work for our Nurses. And in 2024, STVHCS received its second Pathway to Excellence designation.
We are always hiring Registered Nurses, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Health Care Technicians. View our vacancy announcements and start the online application at: USAJobs.gov.
You can also submit your resume directly to the Nurse Recruiters to be referred/considered for other future job opportunities. Please email your resume*, position/job interests, and shift preference to VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov
*Make sure to include and date all your education, experience, credentials, achievements, and list three references along with their contact information on your resume.
For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiters at VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov
Contact us:
Nurse Recruiters
South Texas Veterans Health Care System
7400 Merton Minter Blvd.
San Antonio, TX 78229
Internships, residencies, and fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Visit our internships and fellowships page.
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.
Doing business with South Texas Veterans Health Care System
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with South Texas Veterans Health Care System, please call Human Resources at 210-617-5300, ext. 115133.