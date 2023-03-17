Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Program
South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) offers a two-year APA-accredited postdoctoral fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology and recruits two fellows each year. The goal of the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Program is to prepare fellows for employment as neuropsychologists and board certification through the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP).
Our program provides training consistent with the Houston Conference Guidelines (Hannay, 1998) and is a member program of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN; www.appcn.org).The Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at STVHCS is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit of the program by CoA is due in 2027. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
APPCN Member Status
The STVHCS Clinical Neuropsychology fellowship program is a member program of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN; www.appcn.org). The program participates in the APPCN Match for recruitment.
**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.
Eligibility Requirements
Eligibility for Psychology training programs is described in each program's public materials. Please review the materials for the programs you are interested in to ensure that you meet eligibility requirements. Additional eligibility information is available at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp
Contact Us
Fellowship Programs:
Clinical Neuropsychology
Karin McCoy, Ph.D., ABPP; Director
Karin.McCoy@va.gov
Psychology Service (116B)
7400 Merton Minter
San Antonio, TX 78229
APPIC Match Numbers
Internship Program Tracks:
(158711) General Psychology (158712) Geropsychology (158713) Primary Care/Health (158714) Trauma Psychology (158715) Neuropsychology (158716) Severe Mental Illness (158717) Rural Mental Health
Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship APPCN Match #:
9552