Clinical Psychology Fellowship Program
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit of the program by CoA is due in 2027. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
The clinical psychology fellowship program at the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System offers eight (8) permanently funded emphasis areas in: Health Psychology, Health Psychology/Primary Care, Geropsychology, Palliative Care Psychology, Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Severe Mental Illness, Rural Mental Health, Trauma Psychology, and Substance Use Disorder/Homelessness. The Couples and Family emphasis area has received temporary funding for several years, which we hope will continue – please reach out to the Training Director for more information regarding this position for the next training year.
**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.
Eligibility Requirements
Eligibility for Psychology training programs is described in each program's public materials. Please review the materials for the programs you are interested in to ensure that you meet eligibility requirements. Additional eligibility information is available at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp
Applications
Clinical Psychology Fellowship:
January 2, 2023
APPIC Match Numbers
Internship Program Tracks:
(158711) General Psychology (158712) Geropsychology (158713) Primary Care/Health (158714) Trauma Psychology (158715) Neuropsychology (158716) Severe Mental Illness (158717) Rural Mental Health
Clinical Psychology Fellowship: N/A
Contact Us
Clinical Psychology
Karin McCoy, Ph.D., ABPP; Acting Director
Karin.McCoy@va.gov
Psychology Service (116B)
7400 Merton Minter
San Antonio, TX 78229