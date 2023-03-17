The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit of the program by CoA is due in 2027. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979 / E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

The clinical psychology fellowship program at the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System offers eight (8) permanently funded emphasis areas in: Health Psychology, Health Psychology/Primary Care, Geropsychology, Palliative Care Psychology, Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Severe Mental Illness, Rural Mental Health, Trauma Psychology, and Substance Use Disorder/Homelessness. The Couples and Family emphasis area has received temporary funding for several years, which we hope will continue – please reach out to the Training Director for more information regarding this position for the next training year.

**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.