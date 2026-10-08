The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit of the program by CoA is due in 2027. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979 / E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

The clinical psychology fellowship program at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers nine (9) permanently funded positions in eight (8) emphasis areas in: Dual Diagnosis (Substance Use Disorder and Trauma, Geropsychology, Health Disparities, Health Psychology, Health Psychology, Health Psychology - Primary Care, Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Severe Mental Illness, Rural Mental Health, and Trauma Psychology. The Couples and Family emphasis fellowship has received temporary funding for several years. We anticipate this position being funded again this upcoming training year – please reach out to the Director of Clinical Psychology Training for more information regarding these positions.

**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.