Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers eight permanently funded emphasis areas in: Health Psychology, Health Psychology/Primary Care, Geropsychology, Health Disparities, Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Severe Mental Illness, Rural Mental Health, Trauma Psychology, and Dual Diagnosis (Substance Use Disorder and Trauma).
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit of the program by CoA is due in 2027. Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
The clinical psychology fellowship program at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers nine (9) permanently funded positions in eight (8) emphasis areas in: Dual Diagnosis (Substance Use Disorder and Trauma, Geropsychology, Health Disparities, Health Psychology, Health Psychology, Health Psychology - Primary Care, Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Severe Mental Illness, Rural Mental Health, and Trauma Psychology. The Couples and Family emphasis fellowship has received temporary funding for several years. We anticipate this position being funded again this upcoming training year – please reach out to the Director of Clinical Psychology Training for more information regarding these positions.
**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.
Eligibility Requirements
Eligibility for Psychology training programs is described in each program's public materials. Please review the materials for the programs you are interested in to ensure that you meet eligibility requirements. Additional eligibility information is available at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp.
Applications
Clinical Psychology Fellowship:
December 13, 2026
APPIC Match Numbers
Internship Program Tracks:
(158711) General Psychology (158712) Geropsychology (158713) Primary Care/Health (158714) Trauma Psychology (158715) Neuropsychology (158716) Severe Mental Illness (158717) Rural Mental Health
Clinical Psychology Fellowship: N/A
Contact Us
Clinical Psychology
Ashlee Martinez, PsyD, Director of Clinical Psychology Training
Ashlee.Martinez@va.gov
Psychology Service (116B)
7400 Merton Minter
San Antonio, TX 78229