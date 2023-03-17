GRECC Fellowship
In collaboration with the Geriatrics and Extended Care Service, and our academic affiliate, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA), the San Antonio GRECC offers the following fellowships:
- VA Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics (information below)
- Fellowship in Geriatrics (* UTHSCSA website)
- Fellowship in Palliative Care (* UTHSCSA website)
- Fellowship in Geriatric Psychiatry (* UTHSCSA website)
VA Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics
The VA Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics offers post-specialty education to develop leadership in health care issues of the elderly. The GRECC offers outstanding training opportunities in clinical practice and the advancement of scholarly pursuits that will benefit care for elderly Veterans and all older Americans.
Requirements
Physician candidates must have completed an ACGME or AOA accredited residency, and either be board certified or actively pursuing board certification. This program does not lead to board-eligibility in Geriatrics for physicians. Non-physicians must be post-doctoral in an associated health discipline.
Contact Us
For information on the VA Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics, contact Dr. Becky Powers at Becky Powers, MD.