Nursing Programs
Our nursing team is the backbone of providing world-class health care. One of the many perks to working at South Texas Veterans Health Care System is our tailored nursing residency and training programs.
Dedicated Education Unit (DEU), Clinicals and Affiliations
A DEU is a unique clinical teaching/learning model based on an academic practice partnership. Currently, there are four DEUs in place at South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) on the Medical/Surgical nursing units. The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing has partnered with STVHCS to offer this clinical learning model for one clinical course, Adult I: Care of the Patient with Chronic Health Conditions with plans to expand courses to other units.
Registered Nurses working on one of these DEUs will have the opportunity to attend, “Becoming a Clinical Teacher” Workshop sponsored by UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing. This exciting opportunity for professional development as a clinical teacher provides staff RNs a unique role in mentoring and teaching nursing students in a collaborative partnership with UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing.
The STVHCS Nursing Education Department assists with over 200 clinical placements for nursing students annually. Most of the clinical placements are for undergraduate nursing students from UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing and the University of the Incarnate Word Ila Fay Miller School of Nursing and Health Professions. These students report excellent learning opportunities and find the staff at STVHCS very student friendly.
STVHCS offers a number of programs that support students in their progress as they move through their education, training and licensing. Typically, the VA Student Trainee Experience Program/Student Nurse Technician will move into the Graduate Nurse Technician position upon graduation and then to the Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice upon licensure.
VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
For more than 20 years, VA has offered this exciting, year-long clinical trainee experience for BSN students between their junior and senior years. VA-STEP is designed to enhance participants’ critical thinking, clinical judgement, and clinical skills while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning including didactic or classroom experiences and clinical practice with a qualified Registered Nurse (RN) preceptor.
Students recruited for the program must have completed the final semester or quarter of their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program. Students are appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. This experience may continue during their senior academic year on a part-time basis to no more than 800 hours.
Eligibility
- Be currently enrolled in an accredited Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)
- Have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, with no grade lower than a B in any nursing course
- Have completed the final semester/quarter of junior year prior to the program start date
- Be eligible to graduate by the following June
- Have had at least one clinical experience in a medical center or hospital
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Provide documentation of immunization status and current Health Care Provider Basic Life Support (BLS) training
- Submit all application materials by the deadline
- Not have a service obligation to any Federal, state, or private institution or be a recipient of any Federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation
- Be able to work full-time during the summer months and part-time during the academic year
Benefits
Students will be paid at a salary rate equal to 80 percent of the local VA facilities annual salary rate for a Nurse 1, Level 1, Step 1. VA-STEP students do not accrue VA benefits nor receive shift differentials or holiday pay.
Apply
VA’s Application Management System (VA AMS) enables students to provide the required data and documents for the successful submission of the scholarship application package. The application process will require the following documents to be completed and uploaded for submission into VA AMS.
- Application (Completed by student applicant in AMS)
- Two (2) Recommendations Letters:
- Required: Dean/Academic Faculty
- Required: Employer/Manager/Other
- Resume
- Transcript
- DD214 (current and former service members)
- Other documents as you deem necessary
For a detailed step-by-step process on how to apply to VA-STEP follow this link (VA-STEP).
Apply here: Applicant Registration - VA AMS (intelliworxit.com)
Questions
VA-STEP Coordinators
Wesley Richardson, PhD, MSN, RN, CNL
Assistant Professor, UT Health SA, Nursing School
Nurse Educator, STVCHS, Nursing Ed Department
Email: Wesley.richardson@va.gov or Richardsonwf@uthscsa.edu
Cell: 210-336-3473
Victoria Dittmar, MSN, RN, CNE
South Texas Veterans Health Care System/Nursing Education
EISP/NNEI Scholarship Coordinator
VA-STEP Program Coordinator
SNT Program Coordinator
Certified Nurse Educator
Email: Victoria.Dittmar@va.gov
Student Nurse Technician
The Student Nurse Technician (SNT) is a competitive paid program for BSN nursing students with outstanding academic and clinical achievements. The SNT program provides the student an opportunity to work in the clinical setting and provide direct patient care. Under the direction and supervision of licensed nursing staff, nursing students perform a variety of nursing care services equivalent to a nursing assistant while serving our nations veterans. The program offers a flexible schedule to accommodate school commitments.
Eligibility
- U.S. Citizenship and meet the physical examination standards
- English proficiency
- Currently enrolled in an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited BSN program
- Applicant must have completed one full semester of their junior year or is a senior nursing student
- Have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average of (GPA) of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
- Documentation of current immunization status and CPR BLS at the Healthcare Provider Level
- Ability to work full time M-F: eight-hour shifts during all school breaks
- Able to complete a minimum of two 8-hour shifts per month during the regular school semesters
Benefits
Students will be paid at a salary rate equal to 80 percent of the local VA facilities annual salary rate for a Nurse 1, Level 1, Step 1. SNTs do not accrue VA benefits nor receive shift differentials or holiday pay.
Apply
Required documents:
- Complete application form: VA form 10-2850d
- Current resume
- Copy of transcript: unofficial acceptable through the most recent semester (Minimum GPA 3.0)
- Letter of Introduction: letter introducing yourself including one short-term and one long-term career goal. Limit letter length to one page double-spaced
- BLS for Healthcare Provider Card
- Recommendation letter from the Associate Dean
- Recommendation letter from a clinical faculty member
Email the above documents to the SNT Program Coordinators (please note “SNT Application” in the subject). For any questions, please contact SNT Program Coordinators
Questions
SNT Program Coordinators
Wesley Richardson, PhD, MSN, RN, CNL
Assistant Professor, UT Health SA, Nursing School
Nurse Educator, STVCHS, Nursing Ed Department
Email: Wesley.richardson@va.gov or Richardsonwf@uthscsa.edu
Cell: 210-336-3473
Victoria Dittmar, MSN, RN, CNE
South Texas Veterans Health Care System/Nursing Education
EISP/NNEI Scholarship Coordinator
VA-STEP Program Coordinator
SNT Program Coordinator
Certified Nurse Educator
Email: Victoria.Dittmar@va.gov
Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT)
The GNT is a graduate nurse who has successfully completed a baccalaureate program in nursing at a CCNE or ACEN accredited nursing school and is pending licensure as a registered nurse. The GNT will perform the role, duties, patient care activities, and procedures that are performed by a registered nurse under the supervision of an assigned preceptor. The GNT delivers fundamental knowledge-based care to assigned patient(s) while developing professional competencies. The GNT will participate in an orientation program and be assigned to a qualified preceptor who will work closely with them during the unit based clinical orientation. Following orientation to the role and responsibilities of the registered nurse and after orientation to Patient Care Services policies and procedures, the GNT will function as a staff nurse while remaining under the supervision of a registered nurse. The GNT will take and pass the RN licensure examination within 90 days of hire to convert to a staff RN position.
Questions/How to Apply
Contact the GNT Program Coordinators for more information.
GNT Program Coordinators
Wesley Richardson, PhD, MSN, RN, CNL
Assistant Professor, UT Health SA, Nursing School
Nurse Educator, STVCHS, Nursing Ed Department
Email: Wesley.richardson@va.gov or Richardsonwf@uthscsa.edu
Cell: 210-336-3473
Victoria Dittmar, MSN, RN, CNE
South Texas Veterans Health Care System/Nursing Education
EISP/NNEI Scholarship Coordinator
VA-STEP Program Coordinator
SNT Program Coordinator
Certified Nurse Educator
Email: Victoria.Dittmar@va.gov
Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice Program (RNTTP)
The RNTTP Program is a structured orientation designed to support new graduate RNs from entry-level, advanced beginner to competent professional nurses.
Nursing Residents focus on development and verification of proficiency in key entry level areas to include technical, professional development and critical thinking skills required for safe practices. RN residents are introduced to the Veterans Health Care mission and interact with members of the healthcare team to acquire knowledge of regulatory requirements related to clinical practices in acute cares settings and or outpatient settings.
The program is one (1) year in length and consists of monthly – seminars, clinical experiences, simulation, preceptorship and mentorship. All experiences are focused on building the critical thinking skills needed by nurses to practice safe, competent care at the bedside
Program Objectives
- Patient Centered Care
Provide safe, compassionate and coordinated patient centered care within the staffing model established for the patient population served
- Care for average patient assignment (designated nurse to patient ratio)
- Care for patients with nursing care needs/acuity reflective of an average unit workload
- Recognize limitations and seeks assistance appropriately
- Teamwork and Collaboration
Function effectively within nursing and between inter-professional teams fostering open communication, mutual respect and shared decision making to achieve quality patient care
- Evidence-Based Practice
Utilizing evidence-based curriculum to strengthen critical thinking skills, leadership skills, and professionalism
- Safety & Quality Improvement
Reduce risk of harm to patients and providers through compliance with approved system processes, regulatory requirements and outcome data
- Information Technology
Appropriately utilize information and technology to communicate, manage knowledge, mitigate error and support decision making.
Eligibility
- U.S. Citizen
- English Proficiency
- Graduated from an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited RN program
- Have less than one year of RN experience
- Hold an active, unencumbered nursing license
Benefits
- Competitive salary individually determined by participant education, experience, and local unit openings
- Retirement savings plan / 401K
- 5 weeks’ vacation per year (accrual begins immediately)
- 13 paid sick days per year
- 11 paid holidays per year
- Insurance: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Long-term care
- Evening/night shift and weekend differentials
- Opportunities for career growth and advancement
- Education scholarships (for qualified employees after first year)
Apply
STVHCS hires on an on-going basis, so you will never have to wait for a specified start date to be a part of the nurse residency program. Also, there is no additional job posting for new nurse graduates. We work directly with our Nurse Recruiter team and Academic Partners.
Required Documents:
- Current resume (Include Email/Phone/RN license number/3 references with contact information)
- Copy of transcript
- Cover Letter stating preferred area of specialty to practice
- BLS for Healthcare Provider Card
Send your resume to the Nurse Recruiter email (annotate “RNTTP Application” in the subject line): VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov
Once submitted, you may be considered for selection until the next application cycle begins. You can be contacted at any time during this time frame for entry into the program. We work in coordination with our Nurse Recruiter team and Academic Partners to bring participants on board.
Questions
RNTTP Program Coordinator
Irene Silvernail, DAOM, MSN, AHN-BC
South Texas Veterans Healthcare System
Department of Nursing Education
Email: Irene.Silvernail@va.gov
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The STVHCS Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Program is a twelve-month postgraduate training program with three tracks: Geriatric & Extended Care, Mental Health, and Primary Care. The program offers the opportunity to expand one's existing knowledge base and strengthen clinical skills as a geriatric, mental health, or primary care nurse practitioner.
The Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Programs are designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready nurse practitioners (NP) equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of Veterans. The program will prepare the novice NP to function independently with confidence by expanding knowledge, skills, attitudes, values, and norms associated with NP practice across various sites that focus on Veteran care. The NPR program fosters advanced practice professional role socialization and facilitates the NP’s journey toward population specific expertise. Our academic affiliate for the NPR training programs is the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio School of Nursing.
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified within the population for the NPR specific program. Twenty percent of the NPR resident time will be dedicated to didactic learning. Upon successful completion of the residency, the trainees will be given the opportunity to apply for available vacancies within the VA health care system across the country.
Eligibility
To be eligible, candidates must:
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Be a graduate of an accredited (ACEN or CCNE) nurse practitioner program within the past 12 months of the program start date (September of the application year)
- Hold national certification by the start of the program:
- GEC & Primary care must be certified as an FNP or AGPCNP
- Mental Health must be certified as a PMHNP
- Licensure: Current, full, active and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Pass a background/security investigation
- Pass pre-employment physical examination
Benefits and Residency Stipend
The residents in our program are considered federal full-time trainees with a one-year commitment. The salary and benefit package are defined by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Please recognize this is a temporary position. Employment after completion of the program is not guaranteed. Time worked does not go towards federal service and union representation is not available for residents participating in this program.
- Government health care medical plan (medical, dental, vision, FSA, HSA, life insurance)
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Paid time off (PTO) & sick leave accrued per pay period
- No call or weekend shifts required
- 100% protected learning time
Apply
The application window for the upcoming residency (starting in September) is open from January – March each year. To be considered, you will need to submit the following documents:
- Curriculum vitae- Include details of academic preparation, professional experience, professional activities, scholarly activities, leadership involvement, awards, and volunteering
- Personal Statement - Address these prompts in your personal statement (word limit 750):
- Why are you interested in the NP Residency program you are applying for (speak the population specific program for example geriatrics, primary care or mental health)?
- How will you contribute to the cohort of this residency program?
- What are your career goals after completion of this program?
- Three (3) Letters of Recommendation from individuals who can comment on your clinical competence. At least one from the Dean, a faculty member from your graduate/NP program (ideally your program director or clinical supervising faculty member), a preceptor for your clinical rotation as a nurse practitioner student, or one from a place of employment/co-worker
- Transcript from APRN program
- Complete Application for Health Professions Trainees (HPT’s) VA Form 10-2850D
- Complete Declaration for Federal Employment OF 306 (va.gov)
Email documents to the specific program you are applying for:
Mental Health NPR - Margit Gerardi, Program Director at margit.gerardi@va.gov
Primary Care NPR – Rebecca Santomassimo, Program Director at rebecca.santomassimo@va.gov
Geriatric and Extended Care NPR – Maria Decker, Program Director at maria.decker@va.gov
NPR Program Tracks
Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR)
STVHCS is one of the eight pilot sites for the GEC-NPR Program by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The first cohort of residents started in the fall of 2022.
The GEC-NPR program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in the care of aging Veterans with multimorbidity and frailty.
The primary goal of the GEC- NP Residency Program is to enhance geriatric workforce by producing nurse practitioners proficient in the following:
- Comprehensive geriatric evaluation
- Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care for aging Veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs
- Management of polypharmacy, including consideration of risks and benefits of medications in the older Veteran
- Palliative care, end-of-life care, and advanced care planning
- Transitions of care
- System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes
- Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives.
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in GEC-NPR curriculum.
- Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning
- GEC NP Residency clinical sites include various clinical areas of the STVHCS, community-based programs, and home-based programs
- Clinical rotation sites include Community Living Center, Geri-PACT, Home Based Primary care, Hospice and Palliative Care, and other geriatric models of care (80%)
- Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face and virtual activities
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)
- Quality-improvement project
For questions, please contact:
Maria R. Decker, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-C
Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program Director
South Texas Veterans Health Care System
Email: maria.decker@va.gov
Mental Health (Psychiatry) Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (MH-NPR)
The MH-NPR Program at STVHCS is located at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. This post-graduation program is designed to train Nurse Practitioners (NP) in Psychiatric/Mental Health Care settings. The residency includes didactic sessions, case studies, mentorship, and clinical experiences directed to care for Veterans in the inpatient and outpatient areas. The PMHNP residents will advance from novice to competent psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners while developing competencies in Veterans' health care needs. Through mentored clinical experiences and professional development activities, PMHNPs will be prepared to provide mental health services for the Veteran population.
Nurse Practitioner Residents will:
- Strengthen the ability to conduct comprehensive mental health evaluations using advanced knowledge of mental health disorders and diagnostic strategies
- Enhance clinical skills and knowledge to differentiate between normal and abnormal findings to develop differential and definitive diagnoses, including determination of medical co-morbidities
- Demonstrate competent, safe, evidence -based management of mental health related pharmacotherapy and polypharmacy
- Demonstrate both informal and formal leadership qualities using critical and reflective thinking, and scholarly inquiry to continuously improve the quality of clinical practice
- Demonstrate a clear understanding of the interdependence of policy and practice and their impact on clinical care and patient advocacy
- Provide patient-centered care that incorporates individual cultural and spiritual preferences, values, beliefs, and Veteran centered care principles
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in MH-NPR curriculum.
- Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning
- Residents will serve a diverse population of Veterans in the STVHCS in the settings of outpatient psychiatry, inpatient psychiatry, and an elective mental health specialty program
- Clinical rotation sites include Acute Inpatient, Psychiatric Walk-in clinic, Mental Health Urgent Care, Suicide Prevention Team, Consult Liaison Team, Tele-mental Health, Substance Use Disorders, Neuromodulation Clinic, and additional electives
- Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face and virtual activities
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)
- Quality-improvement project
For questions, please contact:
Margit B. Gerardi, PhD, APRN, WHNP, PMHNP-BC
Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
Adjunct Assistant Professor UT Health San Antonio
Professor, Texas Tech University
San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR)
The PC-NPR residents will advance from novice to competent primary care nurse practitioners while developing competencies in Veterans' health care needs. Through mentored clinical experiences and professional development activities, PC-NPRs will be prepared to provide primary care services for the Veteran population.
The primary goal of the PC-NPR Program is for Nurse Practitioner Residents to:
- Strengthen the ability to conduct comprehensive primary care evaluations using advanced knowledge of health disorders and diagnostic strategies
- Enhance clinical skills and knowledge to differentiate between normal and abnormal findings to develop differential and definitive diagnoses, including determination of medical co-morbidities
- Demonstrate competent, safe, evidence -based management of primary care related pharmacotherapy and polypharmacy
- Demonstrate both informal and formal leadership qualities using critical and reflective thinking, and scholarly inquiry to continuously improve the quality of clinical practice
- Demonstrate a clear understanding of the interdependence of policy and practice and their impact on clinical care and patient advocacy
- Provide patient-centered care that incorporates individual cultural and spiritual preferences, values, beliefs, and Veteran centered care principle. The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in the Primary Care NPR curriculum
Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning.
- Primary Care NP Residency clinical sites include various clinical areas of STVHCS (San Antonio, TX)
- Clinical rotation sites include Primary Care Clinic, Home Based Primary Care, Tele-health Primary Care, Integrative Medicine Clinic, & Specialty Care Clinic Rotations (80%)
- Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face and virtual activities
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)
- Quality-improvement project
For questions, please contact:
Rebecca Santomassimo, APRN, FNP-BC
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
South Texas Veterans Health Care System
Email: rebecca.santomassimo@va.gov