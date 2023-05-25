Nursing Programs

Dedicated Education Unit (DEU), Clinicals and Affiliations

A DEU is a unique clinical teaching/learning model based on an academic practice partnership. Currently, there are four DEUs in place at South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) on the Medical/Surgical nursing units. The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing has partnered with STVHCS to offer this clinical learning model for one clinical course, Adult I: Care of the Patient with Chronic Health Conditions with plans to expand courses to other units.

Registered Nurses working on one of these DEUs will have the opportunity to attend, “Becoming a Clinical Teacher” Workshop sponsored by UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing. This exciting opportunity for professional development as a clinical teacher provides staff RNs a unique role in mentoring and teaching nursing students in a collaborative partnership with UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing.

The STVHCS Nursing Education Department assists with over 200 clinical placements for nursing students annually. Most of the clinical placements are for undergraduate nursing students from UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing and the University of the Incarnate Word Ila Fay Miller School of Nursing and Health Professions. These students report excellent learning opportunities and find the staff at STVHCS very student friendly.

STVHCS offers a number of programs that support students in their progress as they move through their education, training and licensing. Typically, the VA Student Trainee Experience Program/Student Nurse Technician will move into the Graduate Nurse Technician position upon graduation and then to the Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice upon licensure.

VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)

For more than 20 years, VA has offered this exciting, year-long clinical trainee experience for BSN students between their junior and senior years. VA-STEP is designed to enhance participants’ critical thinking, clinical judgement, and clinical skills while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning including didactic or classroom experiences and clinical practice with a qualified Registered Nurse (RN) preceptor.

Students recruited for the program must have completed the final semester or quarter of their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program. Students are appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. This experience may continue during their senior academic year on a part-time basis to no more than 800 hours.