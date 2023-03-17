Pharmacy Residency Program

Mission: To improve the health and quality of life of our patient community by providing appropriate, compassionate and quality care; conduct education and research activities and support the Department of Defense (DOD).

Vision: To be a health system of choice for Veterans and other beneficiaries and to be recognized as a center of excellence and an employer of choice.

About the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS)

STVHCS is comprised of the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, the Kerrville VA Medical Center, and the satellite clinic division. STVHCS is an approximately 450-bed health care system which consists of acute medicine, surgical, psychiatry and rehabilitation beds, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Spinal Cord Injury Unit, and Community Living/Long-Term Care Centers. In addition, there is a domiciliary program for veterans. The system boasts a Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center. The facility is located in northwest San Antonio and provides primary, secondary, and tertiary health care in medicine, psychiatry, oncology, surgery, and rehabilitation medicine to serve the health care needs of area veterans. Primary care needs of veterans are also addressed at several outpatient clinics that are located near Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. The hospital Pharmacy Service offers 24-hour coverage, centralized unit-dose drug distribution, complete IV-admixture program, and clinical services. Pharmacies are also located in the Kerrville VA Medical Center and outpatient clinics that operate during clinic business hours.

Clinical Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacy is very involved in the care of our veterans. We have over 70 clinical pharmacy specialists covering areas such as Primary Care, Psychiatry, Geriatrics, Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, Infectious Diseases, HIV/Hepatology, Critical Care, Anticoagulation, Cardiology, Antimicrobial Stewardship, Palliative Care, Pain Management, Neurology and Spinal Cord Injury. Most of these pharmacists also retain adjunctive faculty appointments with the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy. Our VA-funded PGY1 Pharmacy and PGY2 Specialty Pharmacy residencies also highlight our commitment to quality pharmaceutical care. We have specialty residency training programs in Ambulatory Care, Geriatrics, Hematology/Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, Pain and Palliative Care and Psychiatric Pharmacy. Our residents are appointed as Clinical Instructors with the College of Pharmacy and have opportunities in both didactic and experiential instruction. VA residents also have the opportunity to work with other local pharmacy residents and masters’ students from the University of Texas.



At South Texas Veterans Health Care System, we strive to develop residents that are successful in the application of pharmaceutical care and can compete in the changing healthcare market place. Pharmacists completing this residency will be able to provide proficient, confident, and compassionate direct patient care to a wide range of conditions. They will be accountable for promoting safe and effective drug usage and achieving optimal drug therapy outcomes as vital members of the health care team. These practitioners will exercise skill in educating other health care professionals, patients, and the community on drug therapy-related topics. Furthermore, they will demonstrate professional maturity by developing and following a personal philosophy of practice and exhibiting commitment to the profession.