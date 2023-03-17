Psychology Internship Program
The psychology internship program at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA CoA can be reached at:
750 First Street NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Telephone: 800-374-2721; 202-336-5979; TDD/TTY: 202-336-6123.
Fully accredited. Next site visit in 2027.
Doctoral students in APA-accredited Clinical, Counseling and/or combined professional-scientific Psychology programs are eligible to apply. All coursework required for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start of the internship year, as well as any qualifying, comprehensive, or preliminary doctoral examinations.
**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.
Eligibility Requirements
Eligibility for Psychology training programs is described in each program's public materials. Please review the materials for the programs you are interested in to ensure that you meet eligibility requirements. Additional eligibility information is available at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp
Contact Us
Internship Program
Allyson Ruha, PsyD; Director
Allyson.Ruha@va.gov
Psychology Service (116B)
7400 Merton Minter
San Antonio, TX 78229
APPIC Match Numbers
Internship Program Tracks:
(158711) General Psychology (158712) Geropsychology (158713) Primary Care/Health (158714) Trauma Psychology (158715) Neuropsychology (158716) Severe Mental Illness (158717) Rural Mental Health