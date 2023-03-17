The psychology internship program at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA CoA can be reached at:



750 First Street NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

Telephone: 800-374-2721; 202-336-5979; TDD/TTY: 202-336-6123.

Fully accredited. Next site visit in 2027.

Doctoral students in APA-accredited Clinical, Counseling and/or combined professional-scientific Psychology programs are eligible to apply. All coursework required for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start of the internship year, as well as any qualifying, comprehensive, or preliminary doctoral examinations.

**Applicants must be in compliance with the Eligibility Requirements for all VA Training Programs.