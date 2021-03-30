Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Southeast Louisiana health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS) provides quality, compassionate, safe health care to Veteran patients throughout 23 parishes in southeast Louisiana.

Along with the primary and specialty care and mental health clinics at the Veterans medical center in New Orleans, 90 percent of patients live within 30 minutes of primary care and mental health services. Specialty care is available through the New Orleans and Baton Rouge clinics and inpatient services are provided at the New Orleans Veterans medical center and coordinated through community facilities.