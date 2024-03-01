Veterans Info & Benefits Fair

The public is invited to a Faith-Based Veterans Information & Benefits Fair at the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 8282 I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Representatives from the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, New Orleans Regional Office and Vet Center will be on hand to provide information about VA and answer questions about the following areas:

VA Eligibility and Enrollment

Scheduling an appointment with a benefits counselor

Claim Assistance

Suicide Prevention

PACT Act Information

Caregiver Support

Homemaker Health

Adaptive equipment and construction

Decedent Affairs / National Cemetery

Other programs available through VA

In addition, a mobile medical unit will be in the main parking lot.

“The goal of this event is to raise awareness among all local Veterans of the benefits and services available to them through VA,” said Dr. Robert Dawson, a retired physician and current member of the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church. These physical and mental health services range from checkups to surgeries to home health care. It also includes prescriptions and medical equipment.

“In addition to the day-to-day operations at our clinics, outreach events like this provide us with another opportunity to serve Veterans in southeast Louisiana,” said Fernando O. Rivera, FACHE, Medical Center Director.