Veterans Info & Benefits Fair
When:
Sat. Mar 23, 2024, 8:40 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Franklin Avenue Baptist Church
8282 I-10 Service Road
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
The public is invited to a Faith-Based Veterans Information & Benefits Fair at the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 8282 I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
Representatives from the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, New Orleans Regional Office and Vet Center will be on hand to provide information about VA and answer questions about the following areas:
- VA Eligibility and Enrollment
- Scheduling an appointment with a benefits counselor
- Claim Assistance
- Suicide Prevention
- PACT Act Information
- Caregiver Support
- Homemaker Health
- Adaptive equipment and construction
- Decedent Affairs / National Cemetery
- Other programs available through VA
In addition, a mobile medical unit will be in the main parking lot.
“The goal of this event is to raise awareness among all local Veterans of the benefits and services available to them through VA,” said Dr. Robert Dawson, a retired physician and current member of the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church. These physical and mental health services range from checkups to surgeries to home health care. It also includes prescriptions and medical equipment.
"In addition to the day-to-day operations at our clinics, outreach events like this provide us with another opportunity to serve Veterans in southeast Louisiana," said Fernando O. Rivera, FACHE, Medical Center Director.