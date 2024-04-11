Outreach Event - Women's Symposium When: Sat. Apr 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Jackson Barracks Military Museum 6400 Saint Claude Ave. New Orleans, LA Get directions on Google Maps to Jackson Barracks Military Museum Cost: Free





A Women's Symposium is scheduled for April 13 at Jackson Barracks (6400 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117-1456) from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Purpose: Identify and discuss issues facing women in the military and provide mentoring, assistance and resources to help navigate unique areas of your military career. Registration Required (limited seating). VA representatives will be on hand to provide information about the PACT Act, Eligibility, Benefits and more.